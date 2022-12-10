Beloved Dad Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Central PA ID'd

The 51-year-old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11 has been identified, authorities say.

Brian Lee Allison, of Willow Street, died at the scene of the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and his family.

Emergency crews were called to a reported crash involving entrapment at the intersection of 272 South (Willow Street Pike) and 741 (Long Lane) just before 1 a.m,., West Lampeter Township police say.

Upon arrival, crews found a 2003 silver Chevy TrailBlazer which was heavily damaged, and the driver of that vehicle was trapped in the driver’s compartment— the driver was later pronounced dead by the Lancaster County Coroner.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was unharmed, according to the police.

"A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris caused by the impact," police say.

The police believe Allison was heading south on 272 and the tractor-trailer was traveling west on 741 when the two collided in the intersection, but no additional information was available as the investigation is ongoing.

Allison was originally from Manheim, where he attended Manheim Township high school before working as a tank washer at Lancaster Tank and Truck Wash, according to his Facebook profile.

He enjoyed football and hockey, rooting for Penn State, Washington Capitals, Indianapolis Colts, and the Hershey Bears, and his son back when he was in school.

His wife and son have already been sharing about their loss on social media, although funeral or memorial service details have yet to be shared publicly.

He's survived by his wife Debra, son and namesake Brian, granddaughter, as well as extended family and friends.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any other information is asked to contact the West Lampeter Township police at 717-464-2421.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.