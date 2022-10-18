Back Stabbing Leaves Man Seriously Injured, Stabber Remains At-Large In Central PA: Police

A literal back-stabber is on the loose in central Pennsylvania after seriously injuring a man on Tuesday, Oct. 18, authorities say.

The stabbing happened in the 1200 block of Union Street in Lancaster around 10:33 a.m., City police say.

Upon arrival, officers located found the wounded man "suffering from multiple apparent stab wounds to his back," police say.

His injuries are serious, but non-life-threatening although he remains in an area hospital his condition is stable according to the police.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police also responded and are continuing the investigation. Detective Sergeant Tom Ginder is the lead investigator for the incident.

"This attack was not a random act of violence and there does not appear to be any increased safety risk for the community. There are no arrests to report at this time," police say.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Detective Sergeant Ginder at 717 735-3345, or the Lancaster City police's front desk at 717 735-3301 to provide the information.

