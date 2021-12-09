Baby Overdoses, Nearly Dies In Central PA: Report

Two Central Pennsylvania residents have been charged in connection with the nearly fatal overdose of a 1-year-old girl, according to state police and court documents.

Wesley Aaron Horting, 40, and Brittany Nicole Stotler, 35, of Quarryville in East Drumore Township, were charged on Friday, court documents show.

The two found the girl was struggling to breathe in a house on the first block of Ann Place on Aug. 5 around 12 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by Lancaster Online. The girl was given Naloxone to reverse the overdose while being transported to a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, the outlet reports citing police.

Tests at the hospital determined she had overdosed on fentanyl, the outlet reports. The couple did not tell authorities that there were drugs on premises, the outlet reports citing police.

Police later learned Stotler had heroin the same day as the overdose; drugs paraphernalia and “deplorable conditions” were also found at the home, the outlet reports citing police. Three other children live in the home but it is unknown if they have been removed, according to LNP.

Horting and Stotler have both been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and a misdemeanor drug violation, according to their court dockets. The pair has not been apprehended, as of Thursday afternoon, according to court documents.

