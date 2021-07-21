At Least 9 People Injured In 2 Turnpike Crashes In Lancaster County

Two crashes in Lancaster County along the have closed a.section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike and left between 9 and 15 people injured.

The first crash was involving a single vehicle and a tractor-trailer in near mile marker 290 just before 1 p.m.-- no injuries were reported in that crash, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

The second crash in Brecknock Township, Wednesday afternoon was much more serious and was possibly caused by backed up traffic from the initial crash.

The second crash was a car-carrier, two tractor-trailers and eight passenger vehicles mostly involving rear-end collisions near mile mark 292.7, according to Pennsylvania State police and dispatch.

At least nine people have been transported to area hospitals via ambulance crews from at least three townships, according to dispatch.

Over two dozen emergency units were called to the scene.

Six additional people may have suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, but that has not been confirmed at the time of publishing.

The turnpike (Interstate 76) was closed westbound from the Morgantown interchange to the Reading interchange immediately following the second crash.

A detour has been set-up in the area.

