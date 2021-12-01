Armed PA Man Accused Of Pepper Spraying Women Has Lengthy, Disturbing Facebook History

A Central Pennsylvania man who threatened to kill a group of women while armed with a gun has an active and disturbing Facebook presence, according to police and his social media accounts.

Dennis Alan Gamber, 37, of New Providence, threatened the women while in the driveway of a home on the 400 block of Dogwood Lane in Providence Township on Monday around 3:45 p.m., Lancaster Online reports citing an affidavit of probable cause.

He allegedly went up to a car in the driveway and pepper sprayed the women, slamming their doors shut when they tried to escape, the outlet reports citing police. When they got out of the car, Gamber threw rocks and a cement brick at them, allegedly striking a woman hip and face, the outlet says citing the complaint.

Gamber then showed the women a handgun and said he would kill them, the report states referencing the affidavit. That's when a woman got a stun gun from the residence to scare him; he pointed his gun at her before fleeing the scene on foot, the outlet says citing police.

A Facebook account apparently belonging to Gamber shows support of white nationalism and hatred towards a woman:

He was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with the following, according to his most recent court docket:

M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another

M2 Simple Assault (4 Counts)

M1 Possession Of Weapon

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 in bail, according to the docket.

Gamber has a criminal record and should not be in possession of a gun, according to court documents.

He has previously served 23 months in confinement and 24 months of probation after pleading guilty to a felony charge for criminal trespass in 2014, according to court records.

Gamber has also pleaded guilty to theft, terroristic threats, theft and property damage for multiple incidents between 2016 and 2018, according to court documents.

More recently he was charged with harassment, on Nov. 1-- less than three weeks prior to this incident, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Raymond S. Sheller on Dec. 9 at 8:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

Click here to read more from Lancaster Online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.