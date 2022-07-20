Animals Stuck In Bug Tape Prompts PA Rescue Center To Make Urgent Request

A central Pennsylvania animal rescue center is urging the public to take down spotted lantern fly tape as animals continue to be harmed by it.

The Raven Ridge Wildlife Center says, "We are continuing to admit animals that are getting stuck to the unprotected lantern fly tape every day. We are asking to PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE put protected screen around the tape on your trees or totally REMOVE the tape."

The facility most recently rescued the two big brown bats pictured. "The first bat has a broken wing that we are not sure if it will heal properly for flight, the second bat was a nursing mother that now two baby bats are starving to death," a spokesperson for the center said in a statement, adding "This now effects 4 bat lives for 1 lantern fly that was stuck to the tape."

The spotted lantern season where the bugs attack tree trucks has passed, "The lantern flies are at the stage of jumping and jumping far. The tape is serving no purpose and at this stage is causing serious issues with our juvenile & adult wildlife," the spokesperson said.

"These animals are coming into us in pain, crying and scared and most don't even make it past 24 hours before dying," they concluded.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.