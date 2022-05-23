Amish Women Hospitalized, Horse Killed In Central PA Crash: Police

Three women have been hospitalized and a horse has died after a car crash involving a horse drawn wagon and a car on Saturday, May 21, police say.

East Lampeter Township police were called to the crash in the 500 block of Musser School Road in Leola around 9:30 a.m., according to a release by the department.

The driver of a red 2015 Volkswagen Golf, Margaret Robinson, 86, of Ephrata, was traveling westbound when she struck a horse that was pulling a wagon in the eastbound lanes, police say.

After the initial crash the car, horse, and wagon continued into a field, according to the release.

The horse died at the scene, police say.

The woman riding in the cart, Sally Lapp, 69, and her daughter, Edna Lapp, 44, not of North Shirk Road, New Holland, along with Robinson were taken to Lancaster General Hospital, the release details.

Robinson's injuries are considered moderate, but the Lapp woman suffered "traumatic injuries," police say.

Sally Lapp "has swelling (in her) head, (a) collapsed lung on the right side, broken ribs, and (a) broken arm," she has already under gone surgery, according to her family. Both Lapp women are awake and have seen their family as of Monday, May 23, their family says.

An update on Robinson's condition has not been released.

The crash closed Musser School Road for four hours, as stated in the release

The crash remains under investigation.

