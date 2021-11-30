Amish Father, Son Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Children For 10 Years: Lancaster DA

A Lancaster County father and son have been sentenced after pleaded guilty to sexually abusing young children over a ten year period, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Daniel Glick Beiler, 52, of Strasburg, was sentenced to serve a minimum of 10 to a maximum of 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to nine felony and six misdemeanor charges including statutory sexual assault, two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful sexual contact with a minor, according to a release by the district attorney's office.

Beiler's two victims were 13 and between 14 and 19 at the time and the Incidents occurred in Strasburg between 2007 and 2017, according to the release.

His son, Daniel King Beiler, 25, of Strasburg, was sentenced to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault, according to the release.

King Beiler will serve the first four years of his sentence under house arrest. He will complete 200 hours of community service, "where he is to work with other Amish in reducing this conduct," as stated by the DA in the release.

The victim King Beiler abused was between the ages of 8 and 10 and he committed his offense when he was between 12 and 14 years, according to the release.

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick prosecuted the case and Trooper Amos Glick filed charges.

No additional information on the incidents was released.

