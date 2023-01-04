Accountant Found With Computer Full Of Child Porn, Again: Police

A Lancaster County accountant has been charged with possessing child pornography, again, authorities announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

Phillip Keith Miller, 63, of West Donegal Township, previously was sentenced to serve three consecutive five-year probation sentences for possessing over 70 videos and over 500 photos of child pornography at his business located at Philip K. Miller & Associates CPA, 337 S. Market St. in 2006 court records detail.

He also served three months of house arrest, according to LNP. He also turned had turned himself into the police a few months after police received a tip, and police searched his office and seized 10 computers and several hard drives, the outlet reported and police releases confirm.

He completed his sentence in 2018 but in July 2022, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force program reported two cyber tips to the Lancaster County Digital Forensics Unit for the viewing of child pornography.

This time Miller's home was searched on Nov. 17, and child pornography was found on a device in his home.

He has been charged with child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility. He was arranged on Jan. 3 and released on $75,000.

Miller has operated a tax and accounting consulting company in Lancaster under his name since 1998, according to his LinkedIn.

