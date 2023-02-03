600+ Charges Issued For Caregiver Who Sexually Abused Disabled, Mentally Ill: LanCo. DA

A man who worked as a caretaker for mentally challenged and disabled people for over 20 years has been charged with over 600 counts of sexual abuse after 10 victims came forward, according to a release by the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

James Lee Zook, 68 of the 100 block of Rockford Square, Mountville, was first arrested and charged with one count each of institutional sexual assault and indecent assault on Nov. 7, 2022, in connection with an assault of a resident at the Faith Friendship Villa in West Hempfield Township where he worked in late 2020 or early 2021 and ended in August 2022, according to the da's release on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

But since that time nine other residents have come forward and after further investigation, additional charges were filed Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Miles Bixler.

All victims participated in interviews with the Lancaster County Children’s Alliance Center and revealed sexual abuse spanning from 2007 until 2022.

The additional charges, separated by docket, include:

Four counts of institutional sexual assault, seven counts of indecent assault, one count of disorderly conduct.

Two counts of institutional sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault.

Three counts of institutional sexual assault and three counts of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

10 counts of institutional sexual assault and 10 counts of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

One count of institutional sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

304 counts of institutional sexual assault and 305 counts of indecent assault.

In total, Zook is charged with 329 counts of institutional sexual assault, 333 counts of indecent assault, and one count of disorderly conduct.

West Hempfield Township Police Captain George Brace filed charges which were approved by Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller.

He's been held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post at $300,000 in bail; $50,000 per each of six of the dockets publicly available on Friday, February 3. His preliminary has been set before Magisterial District Judge Miles K. Bixler on Feb. 22, 2023, at 1:45 p.m., court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.