Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

4 Teens Charged With Felonies For Beating Man Outside His Lancaster Home

Suspects in crosswalk.
Photo Credit: Lancaster PD

Four teenage boys turned themselves into police following an investigation into the beating of a man outside his Lancaster home.

A 42-year-old man was assaulted and left with a fractured wrist outside his home in the first block of South Water Street in Lancaster on July 8 around 7 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

After nearly a month of investigating, combing through CCTV footage, asking the public for assistance identifying the suspects-- the Violent Crime Unit received several tips  which helped the unit identify the suspects.

Detective Austin Krause filed charges against four juveniles before the Lancaster County Office of Juvenile Probation.

The juvenile suspects are all residents of Lancaster, ranging in age from 14 to 16-years-old.

Since they are minors, no additional images or names will be released.

Three of the juveniles were charged with Aggravated Assault (F-1) and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault (F-1).

One juvenile was charged with Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault (F-1).

All four juveniles  charged turned themselves in to police and were released back to the custody of their parents after being processed, pending their appearance in court.

The victim from this incident has received medical treatment and is recovering from his injuries.

The motivation behind the attack has not been released.

Anyone with additional information related to this assault is asked to call Detective Krause at (717) 735-3476 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

