Lancaster Daily Voice
3.8 Million Pennsylvania Birds Hit With Avian Flu, 19K Linked To Duck Meat Farm

Cecilia Levine
Ducks (file photo)
Ducks (file photo) Photo Credit: valenciamarkyv69 Pixabay

A total of 3.8 million birds have been affected by an outbreak of avian flu in Pennsylvania as of Monday, May 2, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced.

More cases were linked to a seventh commercial farm described only as a "duck meat bird facility" in Lancaster County, with the outbreak having been reported late last month, the USDA said.

More than 19,300 birds at the facility were depopulated, according to a chart on the USDA website.

Most of the cases in Pennsylvania were reported in flocks of commercial table egg layers, totaling about 3,450,100, according to USDA data.

Thirty-two states have been affected by the outbreak so far, the USDA said.

