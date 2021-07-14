3 People Shot By Masked Men In Hoods, Police In Lancaster Say

Three people were shot on Tuesday night in Lancaster by "thin, black males, wearing black hooded sweatshirts and white masks," area police say.

A report of shots fired at the 100 block of Green Street came into police just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Three victims were found at the scene-- two were evaluated at the scene for apparent graze wounds, but were not transported to the hospital.

A third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

All three victims are men who live in Lancaster City.

Police believe there were two or three shooters.

The investigation into this incident is on-going.

Detectives are requesting assistance from the public in helping identify the persons involved in this crime.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Lancaster City Police Violent Crime Unit at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.