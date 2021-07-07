2 People Stabbed In Face, Back; Lancaster Police Search For Suspect

A man and a woman were attacked by a man with a knife early in the morning on Saturday, police are searching for the subject.

Scotty L. Gebhard, 34, of Lancaster, is wanted for a stabbing that took place in a home located in the 300 block of East King Street on Saturday around 1 a.m., say city police.

Upon arrival, police found a woman with serious stab wounds to her face, neck, and back.

A man with stab wounds was treated at an area hospital shortly after 1 a.m.

Police believe that both victims were assaulted at the same time, by the same subject, they identified as Gebhard.

Gebhard is charged with two felony counts of Aggravated Assault and Burglary.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

