Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

2 Ohioans Arrested For Assaulting Child, Evidence Tampering In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Strasburg Car Wash.
Strasburg Car Wash. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A child was assaulted at a business in Strasburg earlier this month and two people from Youngstown Ohio were involved according to police in Lancaster County.

Carl Wayne Weaver, 47, of Youngstown, OH was charged with a misdemeanor for Simple Assault of a Child as the result of an incident at 260 North Decatur Street in Strasburg on July 11.

He was arrested that day and released two days laters on an unsecured bond for his $10,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Sarah Elizabeth Nolt, 24, of Youngstown, OH was at the same incident and appears to have attempted to cover up the assault as she has been charged with two misdemeanors:

  • Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence
  • Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use

She was released on an unsecured bond for her $5,000 bail on July 13.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 18 at 2:15 p.m.

Further details in the case have not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.