2 Ohioans Arrested For Assaulting Child, Evidence Tampering In Lancaster County

A child was assaulted at a business in Strasburg earlier this month and two people from Youngstown Ohio were involved according to police in Lancaster County.

Carl Wayne Weaver, 47, of Youngstown, OH was charged with a misdemeanor for Simple Assault of a Child as the result of an incident at 260 North Decatur Street in Strasburg on July 11.

He was arrested that day and released two days laters on an unsecured bond for his $10,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Sarah Elizabeth Nolt, 24, of Youngstown, OH was at the same incident and appears to have attempted to cover up the assault as she has been charged with two misdemeanors:

Tamper With/Fabricate Physical Evidence

Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use

She was released on an unsecured bond for her $5,000 bail on July 13.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 18 at 2:15 p.m.

Further details in the case have not been released.

