2 Injured When Gun Accidentally Discharged At Lancaster County Gun Range

Two people were injured when a gun accidentally discarded at a Lancaster County shooting range, according to Emergency Dispatch Services.

Emergency Medical Units were called to Trop Gun Retail & Range at 910 North Hanover Street in Mount Joy Township on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m.

Two people-- including an 80-year-old man-- were injured by the accidental fire, according to the dispatch supervisor and area police.

The status and condition of the shooting victims have not been made public.

The reason the gun discharged is unknown.

A police investigation is on-going.

