2 Children Yelled ‘Get Out’ At Nurse With Knife Spotted In PA Home By Police

"Get Out!" That's what police heard children yelling when they arrived at a home where a Pennsylvania nurse was threatening someone with a knife, according to a release by police.

New Holland police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 500 Block of Daisy Drive, Earl Township on Feb. 16 at approximately 11:01 p.m., the release shows.

The screaming was heard on the street and two children were heard yelling at someone, “get out,” police say they heard upon arrival.

When they went in, they saw Chimere Nicole Myers, 35, of New Holland, holding a knife and yelling at another adult “who was attempting to hide behind a bedroom door," as stated in the release.

While still holding the knife, Myers broke down a door and came at the adult she was threatening— all while children and police were watching, according to the release.

The person she was coming at escaped to another room, where they barricaded themselves behind a door, as “Myers held the knife up in a threatening manner as if to try and attack the victim,” NHPD says.

Police talked Myers down, she surrendered the knife and was taken into custody, the release shows.

She was charged with two counts of endangering children, harassment, terroristic threats, and simple assault, police say and court records show.

She was released from Lancaster County Prison on a surety bond for $10,000 bail and her preliminary hearing was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on Mar. 3 at 9:30 a.m., according to her court docket.

Myers works as a Practical Nurse who studies at Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences but no workplace was listed on her social media.

