19-Year-Old Charged In Lilitz Knife Attack, Police Say

A teenager attacked a man.with a knife, according to Lititz Borough police.

Xaviar Dominic Croumbley, 19, of Lititz, has been arrested in connection with the following incident.

Police were called to a report of an assault in the 100 block of East Front Street on Friday at 11:48 p.m.

Upon arrival police found a man suffering from facial injuries.

Through the course of an investigation, the officers learned that Croumbley "had attacked and repeatedly punched the victim inside a residence," police said in a statement.

The man fled the residence, but Croumbley "retrieved a knife from inside the residence and followed the victim outside."

He allegedly attempted to stab and slash the man, cutting his face, according to police.

Upon the arrival of authorities, the man was transported to a local hospital.

Crumbley was found inside the residence and he was taken into custody.

He has been charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Simple Assault

Disorderly Conduct

He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing has yet to be scheduled at the time of publication.

