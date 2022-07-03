Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
175-Pound Gargoyle Stolen In PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Cast-iron gargoyle.
Cast-iron gargoyle. Photo Credit: Manheim Township police

Have you seen a 175-pound gargoyle flying around? One was stolen from a Pennsylvania home and police are asking the public for help finding it.

The 3 1/2 feet tall gargoyle and was stolen sometime between Feb. 16 and Feb. 17, according to Manheim Township police.

The cast-iron statue was taken from a home in the 300 block of Butler Avenue, police say.

If you have any information that could help investigators, you can call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

