12-Year-Old PA Girl Raped, Strangled, Hid In Freezer ID'd As Girl Who Would 'Light Up The Room'

A girl who was raped, strangled, and hidden in a basement freezer by her mom's ex-boyfriend has been identified by the Lancaster Coroner as of Monday, February 13, 2023.

Elaina Smith, 12, of Columbia Borough, has been identified as the girl who died in this horrific way, according to the coroner's office. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of strangulation, the coroner’s office says.

Her mom's ex-boyfriend 39-year-old Jason Jerod Shackelford, of Columbia, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 10. He is accused of raping Elaina at his ex-girlfriend Tiffany Smith's home in the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia on the night of Feb. 8 into the morning of Feb. 9, according to a previous release by the Lancaster County District Attorney's office. "He stated he attempted to conceal the victim’s body in a freezer in the basement," the DA said. Elaina was later found in the chest freezer.

Shackelford is a registered sex offender, according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s registry known as Megan's List. He was also on probation at the time of Elaina's death after serving two years in prison for an assault involving terroristic threats with a firearm, court records show.

The East Lampeter Township police initially brought him into custody for questioning after a disturbance at the Wyndham Lancaster Hotel 2300 block of Lincoln Way East on Friday morning.

Shackelford had apparently left Elaina in the freezer and had texted Tiffany that she was sick in bed, but when she returned home around 7:30 a.m. and found the bed empty, he claimed he had taken the tween to New York and she was safe, according to the DA's release.

But then began to use Elaina's well-being as leverage, kidnapping Tiffany, taking her to a hotel, and raping her, the DA explained.

Tiffany only escaped when Shackelford let her go take a smoke and she alerted the hotel staff who contacted the police.

Shackelford is charged with criminal homicide, although the DA says additional charges may be filed at a future date. A preliminary hearing is set before Magisterial District Judge Miles K. Bixler on Monday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m., according to his court docket.

The community has rallied to support Tiffany through this difficult and traumatic time while she is unable to work, as well as cover Elaina's funeral expenses. They have raised $13,618 of a $50,000 goal from 212 donations in less than 48 hours on a GoFundMe organized by family friend Shelly Vance. The top donor, Michael Lugo donated $1,000.

"She would light up the room with her laugh and smile," one donor writes on the campaign page.

Funeral and memorial service details for Elaina have not been released.

