Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Breaking News: Bomb Squad Called To Death In Allentown Apartment, Police Say
News

$1.2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Charlie's Fuel & Deli
Charlie's Fuel & Deli Photo Credit: Google Maps

Are you a winner? Someone in Lancaster County is more than $1.2 million richer (before taxes), according to the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold earlier this week at Charlie's Fuel & Deli at 1634 West Main Street in Ephrata.

The winning ticket, worth $1,207,938.50, matched all five balls drawn on Sept. 18.

The winning numbers were: 11-12-15-28-35.

Charlie's Fuel & Deli will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

