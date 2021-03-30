$10K Reward Offered In Road Rage Shooting That Killed Pennsylvania Mom

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for killing a Pennsylvania mom of six in a North Carolina road rage shooting last week.

Authorities released the photo of the vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting that left Lancaster County's Julie Eberly, 47, dead in the passenger's seat of her husband's car on Interstate 95 last Thursday.

Investigators have identified the suspect vehicle from surveillance footage as a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu, manufactured between the years of 2008-2013 with North Carolina license plates, the Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced.

The vehicle has tinted windows and chrome trimming around the window frame. The suspect is described as a black man with dreadlocks.

Anyone who has a business or resides in the areas of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue in Robeson County is asked to review their surveillance system for the vehicle in the photograph.

Investigators are seeking footage during the time frame of 11:40 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 25, 2021.

Eberly, of Manheim, and her husband were heading to Hilton Head Island in South Carolina when her vehicle came close to another car while merging on Interstate 95 around 11:30 a.m., Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.

That's when the other driver pulled alongside Eberly's, rolled down the window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, Wilkins said.

“Someone recognizes this vehicle," Wilkins said.

"I am asking that anyone with information as to who or where this vehicle is, to contact our office immediately. We will continue to track this suspect until we are standing in his yard."

Meanwhile, more than $51,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched for Eberly's family as of Tuesday morning.

Sheriff’s Investigators are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this investigation, please call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

