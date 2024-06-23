New Holland Drunk Driver Was More Than 2X Legal Limit After Ditching Car At Crash Scene: Cops

Heidi R. Hamrick, of New Holland, struck a utility pole at Ranck Road and Don Drive in East Earl Township around 12:10 a.m. June 9, East Earl police said.

When officers arrived they found that the driver had fled the scene, but left their vehicle. Officers found Hamrick at her home and noticed signs of alcohol intoxication.

Police believe she had been intoxicated when she crashed her vehicle into the utility pole, they said.

At the police station, Hamrick was given a breath test, the results of which showed her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was .189% within two hours of having driven a vehicle. The legal limit is .08%.

Hamrick was charged with DUI and issued multiple traffic violations.

