New 'Donut' Shop Opens In Lancaster County On National Doughnut Day

The store, located at 805 Main Street in Akron, was a smashing success selling out in just over 90 minutes.

"We made almost 800 donuts and limited most customers to only 6 per person and still sold out in 93 minutes," the business posted on social media.

The news isn't surprising since there was a line around the building before the doors were unlocked!

The store will be open for normal operating hours from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Locals can order online here.

