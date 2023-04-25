Missing Woman Found Dead In The Susquehanna River: Authorities

Barbara Whitsel of Washington Boro's car was found in the local park along the 2000 block of River Road on Tuesday afternoon, according to Manor Township police.

Around 4 p.m. at the Lancaster County Coroner's Office sent a coroner to the scene, according to emergency dispatch.

The Blue Rock fire commissioner, who led the search for Whitsel, said she was found dead in the Susquehanna River in the area of River Road and Penn Street, according to WGAL.

The identity of the body as Whistel has not been confirmed by the coroner's office, but authorities with the office told Daily Voice the cause and manner of death of the body are under investigation.

Anyone with information on Whitsel's disappearance is asked to call 911.

