Mini Golf Manager 'Engaged In Sex Acts' With Teen Co-Worker: Lancaster DA

David Preston Griffith, 28 of Strasburg Township, has only been under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police for child sex abuse allegations since Oct. 2023, and although these cases can take years, video evidence and cooperation of the schools and the business where he worked help speed up the investigation.

Griffith worked for Lancaster's Phoenix Academy and volunteered with Lampeter-Strasburg School District as a musical director at Martin Meylin Middle School — both schools' administrations "offered their full cooperation during this investigation, facilitated notification to parents and interviews of each student with whom Griffith had contact," the police said.

No evidence of abuse at the schools has been shared by authorities at this time, but they think Griffith might have inappropriate conduct with minors while in those roles, as they did find evidence of his abuse relating to his work as a part-time employee at Village Greens Miniature Golf Course, according to the PSP release.

Griffith has worked at Village Greens Miniature Golf and Snack Shoppe located at 1444 Village Road in Strasburg for nearly 13 years, according to his LinkedIn. He started as a snack shoppe as server in 2011, moved up to a Golf Camp Instructor in 2013, by 2014 he was a manager, and by 2015 he was also working as an Employee Incentive Program Coordinator.

The evidence against him is as follows according to the PSP release:

While working as the manager of Village Greens, he "offered oral sex multiple times" to a teenage boy who was employed as his subordinate, "in exchange for benefits at work."

He also recorded a 15-year-old girl "naked in his bedroom without her knowledge."

He "engaged in sexual acts with another 16-year-old [girl], while he was 22, and while both were working at Village Greens."

Details about how his alleged abuse came to light or what prompted the police investigation were not shared by the DA or PSP.

Village Greens has been listed as "temporarily closed" on Google.

It is unclear if this closure is due the its manager's sudden arrest, the end of the outdoor mini golf season, or the recent death of the woman who was the "inspiration of Village Greens Miniature Golf Course" Geneva Jean Petters, as stated on the business's Facebook.

Trooper Nicholas Reginella, along with the Lancaster County District Attorney's office filed the following charges against Griffith with an offense date of Oct. 1, 2023, according to the releases and court documents:

Felony photography, film, or depiction on a computer of a sex act - knowingly depicts on a computer, photo, etc. (two counts).

Felony child pornography (two counts).

Felony corruption of minor - defendant age 18 or above (two counts).

Felony unlawful contact with a minor -obscene and other sexual materials and performances.

Misdemeanor invasion of privacy - view photograph, etc. of a person without consent.

Misdemeanor corruption of minors (two counts).

Misdemeanor Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Summary offense of harassment - commits lewd, threatening language, etc (two counts).

He was arrested and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge William E. Benner Jr. at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, according to his court docket. His bail was set at $50,000 which he posted with a surety bond issued by professional bondsman James Patrick Fabie. His preliminary hearing has been set before Judge Benner at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 1.

The police also noted the following:

"Griffith is also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, where he has volunteered in the past for Vacation Bible School and participates in a Bible study group. At this time, it is unknown what Griffith’s level of involvement is with children at the church. Troopers are attempting to determine whether he’s had or continues to maintain contact with children through the church in any capacity."

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams also noted that the police are continuing to search for additional information and other potential victims, again noting that "Griffith worked in various capacities where he was involved with children. If you have information [that] may be relevant to this case, please contact Trooper Nicholas Reginella."

Anyone with information about this situation or similar situations involving Griffith should contact Trooper Reginella at 717-299-7650.

