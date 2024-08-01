Rylan Trent Weiler of Manheim died while kayaking in the Tioga-Hammond Lakes Recreation Area on Saturday, July 27, authorities say.

Emergency crews came to Ives Run Lane for a reported "Water Rescue Missing kayaker" around 9 a.m., as stated in a release by Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department, Inc. First responders soon learned he was trapped underwater and drones and boats were deployed to assist with the water rescue, officials detailed in a release.

In addition to local emergency crews in Tioga County, first responders from Lycoming County and Steuben County came with "dive teams to assist with the search," as stated in the release.

It took over seven hours for authorities to locate his body.

The recreation area is owned and operated by the US Army Corps of Engineers. This fatal incident is being investigated by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Northcentral Region office.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Tioga County Coroner's office to confirm the time, cause, and manner of death, check back here for that update.

Rylan attended Lime Rock Mennonite Church in Lititz and was a recent graduate of Oak Lane Mennonite School in Manheim, as detailed in his obituary from the Buch Funeral Home. He is survived by his parents and three siblings.

His viewing will be at White Oak Church, 1211 North Penryn Road, Manheim from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1. His funeral will be held the following morning at his church.

Click here to read the full obituary on the Buch Funeral Home website.

