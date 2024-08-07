Matthew "Matty" Whisman, 25, has previously lived in Quarryville, Willow Street, Drumore, Peach Bottom, and Intercourse, Pennsylvania according to his social media profiles.

Matty was last seen at an East Drumore Township home at the end of March, according to troopers.

The circumstances of his disappearance are "suspicious in nature," as stated in the initial report on Wednesday, July 3.

His last Facebook post was on March 15, 2024:

Lancaster Criminal Investigation Unit is still investigating and PSP Tips has announced a $2,000 reward for anyone who provides details about his whereabouts that lead to him.

His family posted the following video about his disappearance:

Whisman is described as a 5-foot-8, 145-pound white Hispanic man with brown hair.

Anyone who spots him or has information is asked to call PSP's Lancaster Station at 717-299-7650.

