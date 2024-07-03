Manheim Central High School Math Teacher, Softball Coach Stephanie Smith Dies, 32

Stephanie E. Smith, 32 of Lititz, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, according to her obituary.

She graduated from Bermudian Springs High School and Millersville University, before she became a beloved high school math teacher, as detailed in her obituary.

For fun she cooked, she enjoyed "art, music, movies, ice cream, flowers, sharks, and the color blue," as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her husband of four years, Nicholas "Nick" C. Barlieb, according to social media. She is also survived by her four siblings, five nieces and nephews, coworkers, classmates, students, softball players, and friends, according to her obituary and social media.

Her community has been sharing about it's loss on social media, with one calling her "an inspiration."

Her funeral will be held at John W. Keffer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave, York, PA 17403, with Pastor Bob Tome officiating beginning at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Family and friends are invited to come at 1 p.m., as explained in her obituary.

Instead of flowers, attendees are asked to bring mementos relating to Stephanie.

Click here to read her full obituary.

