Man Killed In Crash With Tree-Trimming Wood Chipper In Lancaster County: Authorities

The crash that killed Jesse Drobnak happened in the 1000 block of Beaver Valley Pike, West Lampeter Township just before 3:45 p.m. on Monday, according to West Lampeter Township Police and the county coroner's office.

Drobnak was driving a maroon Honda SUV pulling a small trailer heading south on Beaver Valley Pike/State Route 222, the police explained.

When he was "just south of the intersection of Penn Grant Road, the Honda SUV crossed the center line into oncoming traffic" at the same moment "a tree trimming truck pulling a wood chipper was traveling north on Beaver Valley Pike," and the vehicles collided in the north bound lane, the police said.

The force of the crash ejected Drobnak, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:30 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

"Drobnak was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for a further examination. His cause of death was ruled as Multiple Traumatic Injuries. The manner of death was Accidental," the coroner's office said.

His friends and family have been sharing about their sudden loss on social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

The 22-year-old driver of the tree trimming truck was not injured, according to authroities.

"There was extensive damage to both vehicles," police said.

The area of Beaver Valley Road between Penn Grant Road and Fieldcrest Drive was closed for investigation and clean up.

The Lancaster County Major Crash investigation team, Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Lampeter and Willow Street Fire companies and the Lancaster County HAZ-MAT Team assisted West Lampeter Police at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and West Lampeter Police is asking any witnesses of the crash to contact them at 717-464-2421.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.