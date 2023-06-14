Man Kept 'Bag Of Blood' After Body Burnings, Killings: Lancaster DA

Ezequiel "Zeke" Almodovar of the 1500 block of Hunsecker Road was convicted of two counts of first-degree homicide, one count of reckless burning or exploding, two counts of abuse of a corpse, and one count of tampering with or fabricating on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, the DA said and court records confirmed.

The conviction comes at the end of an eight-day jury trial in Lancaster County Court.

Almodovar shot Jonathan Rivera twice and Eugenio Morales-Torres four times while at his home on July 27, 2020, Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Baker explained during the trial.

“The defendant shot each of them once in the back of the head. He then loaded their bodies into the bed of Eugenio’s truck, drove it to a secluded farm lane, and burned the truck and their bodies beyond recognition.” Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller echoed this during closing arguments.

The night of the killings, around 11:50 p.m., East Lampeter Township Police received a call that the men were missing and neither being seen or heard from since 7:00 p.m. and their phones going directly to voicemail, as detailed in the release. "The caller also reported the victims went to visit a friend named 'Zeke,' which Almodovar was known to go by," as stated in the release.

The witness also testified that she went by Almodovar's home that night and "observed him standing in the driveway with blood on his shirt and Morales-Torres’ Ford F-150 parked in the driveway," according to the release.

"A burned pick-up truck on Charlestown Road, Manor Township, and discovered charred human remains of two individuals in the bed of the truck," was found by Manor Township police the following day around 6:40 a.m., as stated in the release.

The vehicle belonged to Morales-Torres, according to the police. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the men and determined the cause of death to be gunshot wounds to the body and the manner to be homicide.

Almodovar’s neighbors heard multiple gunshots at the time of the shooting, firearm shell casings were found on his driveway, and "a bag of blood (was) found in his garage." according to the release.

Almodovar's attorney argued that the killings were an act of self-defense as "the victims showed up at Almodovar’s house to rob him because they knew he was a drug dealer and would have money/drugs at his home," as stated in the release.

Miller retorted that Almodovar’s testimony during the "trial wasn’t credible because he concealed evidence immediately by burning the bodies and cell phones, destroying home surveillance footage, and trying to create an alibi."

“The defendant is the type of person to immediately mislead you,” Miller said to the jury. “Now three years later he wants to tell you the truth?”

The jury returned its verdict in roughly two hours around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth remanded Almodovar to Lancaster County Prison awaiting sentencing, which will occur at a time and date to be determined.

East Lampeter Township Police Officer Scott Eelman filed charges, testified, and attended the entirety of the trial. Pennsylvania State Police, Manor Township Police, and Lancaster County Detectives assisted in the investigation.

Almodovar now faces a mandatory life sentence without parole for killing, according to the DA.

