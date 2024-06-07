Michael Shaquin Roane, 33 of Columbia Borough, was arrested on misdemeanor charges of Simple Assault and Flight on Foot, the police said and court records confirmed.

The police were called to a report of an assault that ended when a man began having a seizure in Culliton Park around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, according to the bureau's release.

The Bureau released the following statement about the situation:

"Officers and EMS arrived on scene and the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. With the help of the Lancaster Safety Coalition, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area of S. Prince St at Farnum Street. A foot pursuit ensued when officers attempted to stop the suspect but ultimately, they were able to apprehend him."

Roane was wanted on an active warrant from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, the police explained.

He has a lengthy criminal record including felonies for criminal trespass, criminal use of facility, and drug-related offenses; as well as misdemeanors for drug-related offenses, theft, simple assault, resisting arrest, false identification to law enforcement, and a summary charge for disorderly conduct, as detailed in court records.

He was remanded to the Lancaster County Prison after his bail was set at his preliminary arraignment for 10% of $100,000 by Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger at 10:01 a.m. on June 7, according to his latest court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis at 9 a.m. on June 17.

