Richard Gerth of Lancaster City was spotted leaving Long's Park by police officers called to investigate around 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, according to the release.

An office also made contact with the 7-year-old child and their parents, who reported the attempt "to lure their child into the stall [Gerth] was occupying while the child was in the bathroom with their younger sibling," as stated in the release.

Gerth was arrested and charged with two felony counts of attempting to lure a child into a vehicle or structure.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Courtney M. Monson at 7:45 a.m. on June 23, as detailed in his court docket. He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Mary Mongiovi Sponaugle at 9 a.m. on July 2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.