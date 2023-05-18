MA Sex Offender Assaults Officer After Fleeing PA Wawa In Limo, Police Say

Nathan Daniel Taylor was supposedly causing an unknown "disturbance" at the Wawa located at 2132 Lincoln Highway on April 9, 2023, East Lampeter Township police explained.

He suspect fled in a black 2002 Cadillac Limousine— but police spotted him drive with a burned out headlight in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East at 3:53 a.m., according to the release.

Officers attempted to make a traffic stop but Taylor ignored their lights and sirens and drove through the 1800 block of Lincoln Highway East, eventually stopping on South Eastland Drive, the police said.

Taylor then arrested on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police— which should have been the end of the story, but while he was being prepared to be taken to his preliminary arraignment, at the East Lampeter Township Police station, he allegedly assaulted the officer trying to put on his handcuffs, according to the police.

"As a result, Taylor was additionally charged Indecent Assault. Taylor was arraigned on the charges and incarcerated in lieu of cash bail ($2,000 for the Fleeing/Eluding and $1,000 for Indecent Assault)," as stated in the release.

A follow-up investigation showed that Taylor a sex offender on both the Vermont and Massachusetts Sex Offender registries, so police filed an additional charge against him for failure to register his status as a sex offender with Pennsylvania State Police.

Taylor was arraigned on the new charge before Magisterial District Judge B. Denise Commins, who set bail at $250,000 cash.

He also has been charged with a misdemeanor for an accident involving damage of attended vehicle or property, and two summary offenses of failure to stop at red signal, and driving while the operator's privilege was suspend or revoked, in Lancaster City on April 7, 2023, according to another court docket. He was wanted for those charges at the time of his arrest and an additional $2,000 for those offenses was set on April 19, according to the docket.

He remains incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison, according to police.

Taylor previously faced the charge of receiving stolen property in Montgomery County, PA in 2004 but the charge was dismissed after he paid restitution in 2007 per PA Rule 586, court records show— records that state he was born in Amesbury, MA.

