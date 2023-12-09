Local Cheese Sold In Lancaster County Is Tainted, Officials Say

All "Hilltop Meadow Farm" brand "60 Day Aged Pepper Jack Raw Milk Cheese" with a sell-by date of Sept. 21, 2023, or sooner should be thrown away said the state Agriculture Department in a release.

Testing of the cheese has shown the presence of the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes, authorities said.

As a result, Hilltop Meadow Farm of Pine Grove, Schuylkill County, is voluntarily recalling the product, according to regulators.

The Pepper Jack was sold in half-pound, one-pound, 2.5-pound, and five-pound quantities at the Hilltop Meadow farm and the following locations:

Meadow Run Farms, 727 Rettew Mill Road, Lititz, Lancaster County

Shady Acres Farm Market, 8514 Elizabethtown Road, Elizabethtown, Lancaster County

Willow Haven Farm, 7686 Herber Road, New Tripoli, Leigh County

Healthy Habits Natural Market, 1120 Center Turnpike, Orwigsburg, Schuylkill County

Little Leaf Natural Products, 505 S Main Street, Montrose, Susquehanna County

Whole Earth Center, 360 Nassau St, Princeton, New Jersey

Healthy Way, 396 S Main St, Massena, New York

Northstar Bison Store, 225 Birch Avenue, Cameron, Wisconsin

The cheese in question will have "From A2/A2 Milk" and "Made from 100% Grassfed Cow's Milk" written on the packaging, officials noted.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an illness that mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and others with weakened immune systems, authorities said.

There have been no reported illnesses linked with the tainted cheese, but anyone who ate it should consult a doctor if they become unwell, the Agriculture Department added.

For more information on food safety, visit agriculture.pa.gov.

