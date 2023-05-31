Lititz Sex Offender Who Assaulted 13-Year-Old Released— AGAIN, Police Say

Derek Alan Manz recently pleaded guilty to Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, and Harassment - Communication of Lewd, Threatening Language in two separate cases Daily Voice previously reported.

He also turned himself into the police on charges of Aggravated Indecent Assault, Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Endangering the Welfare of Minors, as Daily Voice reported in February 2023.

We have been notified that he was released on $300,000 in surety bonds on May 25— the day before his formal arraignment at 9 a.m. on May 26, court records show.

As a registered sex offender, his he address was shared by PSP's Megan's Law public site, and it shows he is now residing in Manheim as the sexual assault case continues.

Manz has a criminal record in Lancaster County with charges including drug use in 2016; resisting arrest and public drunkenness in 2014; and sexually assaulting a child between the age of 8 and 16 in July 2013, court records show.

He served prison time, work release, and then probation for the above charges, and was under "Active Supervision" as well as being registered as a sex offender at the time of this latest incident, court documents detail.

His next court appearance has yet to be scheduled.

Along with his address, a new photo of Manz was released, which we've featured as the main image of this article.

