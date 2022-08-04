Winning $206.9 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Western PA

Someone in western Pennsylvania just became a millionaire!

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket worth $206,900,000 — or a lump sum payout of $122.3 million cash, less applicable withholding — was sold in Westmoreland County for the drawing on Wednesday, August 3, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sheetz located at 205 North Center Avenue, New Stanton, which earns a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched four of the five white balls drawn, 9-21-56-57-66, and the red Powerball 11.

“The Pennsylvania Lottery congratulates the big winner and our retailer for selling this big Powerball jackpot-winning ticket,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “Thanks to our network of almost 10,000 retailers and players across Pennsylvania, over the past 50 years the Lottery has been able to fulfill its mission of responsibly generating funds for programs that benefit older Pennsylvanians.”

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 28,700 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing—including a $100,000 winning ticket in central Pennsylvania— more than 7,300 purchased with Power Play and more than 3,600 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $11.8 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, August 6.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.