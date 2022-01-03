Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Sold In Central PA

Someone is about to get richer!

A jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Lancaster County on Monday, Feb. 28, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-8-10-23-32, to win $200,000 less withholding, the PA Lottery says.

The winning ticket was sold at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store at 558 Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township, according to the release. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated.

Prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding the winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 10,900 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

