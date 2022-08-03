HOT DOG! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Spotted In Central PA

You're not seeing things, there really has been a giant hot dog driving around central Pennsylvania.

The 27-foot Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was driving to its current destination in the first block of East King Street in Lancaster as a part of the CNS Wholesale Grocers trade show which starts Wednesday at the Lancaster County Convention Center, LancasterOnline reports citing to Rebecca Reed, sales analyst with CNS.

The famous Wienermobile was created by Oscar Mayer's nephew Carl in 1936. Hotdoggers or mobile drivers keep the vehicle as popular as ever with their TikTok videos, like this video which has over 9 million views:

Unfortunately an inside tour of this mobile is only available to CNS customers.

If the sightings of the famous dog have you wishing you were an "Oscar Mayer Wiener" and wanting to check it out in person, then hot dog, you might be in luck! There will be other opportunities for you to check out the famous vehicle in central Pennsylvania next week.

The Wienermobile has appearances scheduled at Stauffers of Kissel Hill's Mount Joy on Mar. 12 and the Rohrerstown Road location in Lancaster on Mar. 13.

You can view the whole schedule for all the Wienermobiles here.

