Ilana Abugov of Bradford Drive in Leola, was alone in her car when she was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of Peters and Shirk roads in East Earl Township around 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, according to the coroner's release and a release from the Garden Spot Fire Rescue.

The coroner was called to the scene at 6:53 p.m. and Ilana was pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m.

Emergency crews "remained on scene for several hours for crash reconstruction. Please keep those affected in your prayers," the GSFR concluded its release.

IIlana was born in Plantation, Florida, as detailed on her social media profiles.

She is survived by her mom, brother, sister-in-law, nephew, and extended family members according to her father's, aunt's, and grandmother's obituaries.

Additional information about Ilana was not immediately available.

