Lancaster Man Throws Fork Into Someone's Face: Police

Mark Anthony Ressel is in prison after he entered a guilty plea to two third-degree misdemeanor charges of harassment during his preliminary hearing on July 20, 2023, court records show.

Manheim Township police officers were called to a reported stabbing in the 1000 block of Grofftown Road, Lancaster at 9 p.m. on June 10.

"While en route, officers were advised that the victim had been stabbed by Ressel, who was making threats and had hurt the victim yesterday," as stated in the release.

When the officers arrived, the victim told them that an argument with Ressel had happened, during which Ressel grabbed a fork and threw it at the victim, "the fork was lodged in the victim's right cheek and had to be removed, leaving a puncture wound," as detailed in the release.

"The victim also sustained multiple contusions around the left ear and neck from being punched in the head multiple times yesterday, as reported by the witness.," the police said. The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital to have their injuries evaluated.

Ressel had fled the scene so a warrant for his arrest was issued the following day. He was taken into custody on June 18, court records show.

After his year in prison is complete he will have to do the following: serve one-year probation, successfully complete a Domestic Violence Intervention Group or any alternative counseling ordered by the probation officer, drug and/or alcohol evaluation, and any counseling ordered by APPS, he cannot use or possess alcohol or reside in a residence where alcohol is kept, and he will be monitored for up to two years.

Ressel has a lengthy criminal record in Lancaster County, beginning with a simple assault conviction in 1993, and in that case, he also pleaded guilty and received a reduced sentence, according to a previous court docket. This pattern continued for several years— 1994, 1995, and 1998, court records show.

In 1999, he drove under the influence and served 11 months in prison, which preceded 17 years without an offense.

Then in 2014, he got drunk in public and defiantly trespassed, in 2016 he drove without a license and committed disorderly or hazardous conduct, and in 2017 he committed a simple assault in a domestic violence incident and served two years in prison, court records shows.

He also violated the terms of his numerous paroles multiple times and in 2020 and 2022 various court records were still showing failed payments and violations.

Victim services were provided in this most recent case as well as in all previous cases, according to court documents.

