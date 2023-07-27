Lancaster Man Caught Raping Several Dogs On Camera: State Police

Uriah Peretz Groff supposedly posted the videos of him raping the dogs online, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation - Central Computer Crime Unit discovered.

"Through an ongoing investigation and subsequent forensic analysis, the Pennsylvania State Police Central Computer Crime...with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police Animal Cruelty Officer and the Pennsylvania Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA)," revealed Groff's behavior, troopers said.

On Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the investigative team executed a search warrant at his home on Upper Valley Road in Christiana, Sadsbury Township.

Groff was arrested for "offenses of Sexual Intercourse with Animal and Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Torture," troopers said.

The dogs in his home were placed into the care of the PSPCA and "are pending veterinary examination," PSP said.

A preliminary arraignment was held in front of Magisterial District Judge Raymond Sheller, who set Groff's bail at $50,000 bail and remanded him to the Lancaster County Prison, the state police said and court records confirmed.

His preliminary has been set before Judge Sheller at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 7, according to his court docket.

