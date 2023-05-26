Lancaster Girl Assaulted While Mom At Work, Police Say

Kyle Barry Stapleton of Reading was charged following an investigation into one of many alleged assaults with the now 16-year-old girl in January 2023, according to court documents.

During an interview with Child and Youth Services, the girl said, Stapleton touched her breasts, buttocks, and genitals— and exposed his penis asking her to touch it, which she refused but also said he had molested her from when she was 12 or 13 through Jan. 2023, as detailed by police in the affidavit.

Stapleton has been charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor, as well as misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent, indecent exposure, and corruption of minors, according to his court docket.

He was released on $80,000 unsecured bail, police said in a release on Friday, May 26, 2023.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearingerat 11 a.m. on May 31, 2023, according to his court docket.

