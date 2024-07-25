Pennsylvania Based Fulton Bank Closing Branches In PA, NY, NJ

The closures at the following Fulton Bank branches will happen on or around November 22, 2024:

1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA.

1220 N. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA.

8000 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA.

2100 Street Road, Bensalem, PA.

1460 East Route 70, Cherry Hill, NJ.

514 North Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ.

1302 Route 38, Hainesport, NJ.

195 N Greentree Rd, Marlton, NJ.

153 Bridgeton Pike, Mullica Hill, NJ.

1101 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ.

6 Haddonfield-Berlin Road, Voorhees, NJ.

303 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell, NJ.

201 N Rt 73, West Berlin, NJ.

Five former Republic Bank locations are also set to close by Sept. 16, 2024, according to the FDIC Fulton Bank only acquired the company in April 2024:

201-211 East 9th Street, Ocean City, NJ.

90 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY.

830 Third Avenue, New York, NY.

178 East Greentree Road, Marlton, NJ.

212 East Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA.

Additionally, a former Republic Bank located at 1601 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, "was temporarily closed at the time of the Republic Bank transaction due to a water main break, which caused significant damage to the financial center. We have already informed customers of the Walnut Street financial center that we would not be reopening that facility," as stated by a Fulton Bank spokesperson.

When Daily Voice reached out to officials about the closures we were sent the following statement reading in part:

"While it’s never easy to close one of our financial centers, it’s sometimes necessary after we evaluate factors including overlapping service areas and trends in how customers conduct their banking. Consolidations like these enable us to operate more efficiently and invest in new financial services, while maintaining a network of financial centers where we meet with customers, listen and understand their needs, and recommend the best financial solutions for them.We are sending letters to customers who use affected financial centers, with recommendations for other nearby locations they can use. Between now and when the financial centers are scheduled to close, our Human Resources team will work with affected employees to integrate them into a new role or help in identifying current openings they can apply for within our company."

These closures were made public after Fulton Bank announced Richard Kraemer coming on as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Designee "replacing Interim CFO Betsy Chivinski, who will retire from Fulton at the end of the year," as stated in a press release on Tuesday, July 23.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.