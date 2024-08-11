Kathleen Joanna Russell, was confronted by an officer after "Two 911 calls were placed by residents of a neighborhood, reporting a female sitting in a vehicle that was parked haphazardly, waving her arms around, and yelling," in the 2000 block of Wynfield Drive on July 29, as stated in the release.

The officer came over to her car on a "welfare check" and "immediately smelled a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath. Empty alcoholic beverage cans were noticed in the vehicle and on the ground outside the vehicle," police wrote in the release.

Russell suddenly said she wanted to leave and stood up, but the officer directed her to sit, "but she punched the officer in the chest," according to the release.

That's when she was taken into custody but she struck the officer again, this time with a kick, and began to struggle to get into the police cruiser, as detailed in the release.

While in custody, cocaine and Adderall were found in her bag, according to the police. She continued to be "physically combative" as well as yelling, screaming, and verbally threatening officers "for the duration of her arrest," as stated in the release.

The following day a criminal complaint was filed before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse, according to her latest court docket. Russell was charged with the following:

Felony Aggravated Assault - attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injuries to designated individuals (two counts).

Summary Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct.

Misdemeanor Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered (two counts).

Misdemeanor Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement.

She was released on $40,000 surety bonds posted by professional bondsman James Patrick Fabie on July 30.

She has a history of DUI at the highest rate twice, writing bad checks, and DUI on a controlled substance, previous court dockets show.

Her preliminary hearing for this latest case is set before Judge Courtney M. Monson at 2 p.m. on Sept. 4.

