The suspect is a 43-year-old man, Jonathan Matos, who is currently experiencing homelessness, court records show.

City police were called to the stabbing at McDonald's located at 210 West King Street at 8:26 p.m. on April 18, as detailed in the police release.

They arrived to find the stabbed victim with a single stab wound to the chest, but he explained he walked from the crime scene which was near the fountain in Penn Square.

A Lancaster Safety Coalition video captured the stabbing which played out as follows as stated in the police release:

"Video shows Matos on the South West corner of the Square agitated and yelling at people. The victim walks to Matos and appears to speak with him. Matos pulls out a knife and jabs the blade directly into the victims chest. The victim walked away. "

Jonathan Matos stayed in the area and "with the assistance of the Lancaster Safety Coalition, Matos was taken into custody and found to be in possession of the knife used in the incident (blood on blade)," police said.

The man Matos is accused of stabbing was taken to a local hospital where he remains with a non-life-threatening injury, according to the police.

Matos was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injuries with a deadly weapon, according to his latest court docket.

He has a criminal record for retail theft and fighting serving probation and 12 months in prison for the misdemeanor offenses, as well as paying fines for a mental health court violation, as detailed in court documents. Additional information about those incidents was not immediately available.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge John Bender at 7:14 a.m. on April 19, where the judge set his bail at $500,000 — which he failed to post so he has been remanded to the Lancaster County Prison, court records show. His preliminary hearing is also set before Judge Bender at 9 a.m. on May 1.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is asked to contact Officer Grant Gale of the Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or click here to submit a tip online.

