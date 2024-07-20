Jinmaris Melendez was a passenger in a Ford Focus that was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in New York after it was struck by a BMW and caromed into a parked box truck, officials say.

At approximately 2:40 a.m. on July 20, officers from the 41st Precinct were called to the area of Viele Avenue and Manida Street to investigate the reported crash.

Investigators determined that a 23-year-old man was driving the BMW north on Manida Street when he struck the Ford, which was heading east on Viele Avenue.

The impact of the crash sent the vehicle into an unoccupied box truck, leaving Melendez with "severe trauma to the head and body," a police spokesperson said, and she was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where she later died.

According to police, the driver of the Ford and two other passengers were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The BMW driver stayed at the scene and suffered minor injuries.

Photos of the crash from the crash posted by the New York Daily News shows the mangled vehicle that was totaled in the crash.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the crash is ongoing by the NYPD.

