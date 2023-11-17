Incest, Rape Of Child Charges Among 50+ Against NY Man Filed By Lancaster City Police

Dennis Martinez, 38 of Brooklyn, NY, was taken into custody in New York City on Monday, Nov. 14, 2023, Lancaster City Bureau of Police detailed in a release.

The Lancaster police had been investigating Martinez since Oct. 2022, after being notified that three children in Lancaster City had suffered "abuse [that] occurred over an extended period of time, at least several years," the police said.

His victims were between the ages of 11 and 16 years old, and at least two incidents of incest were reported, according to court documents.

Martinez was charged with 53 criminal offenses related to sexual abuse against the three children, which were filed by the police in Sept. 2023. These charges include but are not limited to the following as detailed in his court docket: invasion of privacy, statutory sexual assault of a child 11 years old, rape of a child, corruption of minors, indecent exposure, aggravated indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, and incest.

His preliminary hearing has not been scheduled as police in Pennsylvania are awaiting his extradition from New York.

"The Lancaster City Bureau of Police has reason to believe that Martinez has sexually abused other individuals who have yet to come forward," as stated in the release.

If you have information regarding sexual offenses committed by Martinez, or you believe you were victimized by Martinez, contact Detective Jared Snader at (717) 735-3357 or submit a tip anonymously by clicking here.

Daily Voice has reached out to the court for additional documents and information about this case. Check back here for possible updates.

