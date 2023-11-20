Hundreds Of Child Porn Images Found On Mount Joy Teen's Computer, Police Say

The unidentified 18-year-old Mount Joy Borough resident has been accused of committing pornography-related crimes when he was 17 years old.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives found "photos and videos stored on multiple devices" in the teen's home, the Mount Joy Borough Police Department stated in the release.

When the police questioned him about the photos and videos found in his home, he "admitted to downloading, storing and viewing hundreds of images and videos that included child pornography," the police said.

He has been charged with five felonies: four counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, according to the police.

The teen was arrested at his home in the 300 block of East Main Street in Mount Joy on Nov. 14, as detailed in the release.

Additional information was unavailable when Daily Voice reached out to officials.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.