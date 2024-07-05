Houseguests Barricaded Themselves In Lancaster County Home, Police Say

Branden Hunter and Joanna Hagens were guests at a residence in Oak Bottom Village when they got into a "physical altercation" with the homeowners on June 24, according to borough police.

Authorities were called to the Groffdale Drive home around 9:15 p.m., officials said. A Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was dispatched after they ignored police pleas to come outside, authorities wrote in the release.

The SERT team went inside the home and arrested both without further incident, according to police.

Hunter, 23, of Airville, is charged with felony criminal trespassing and misdemeanor defiant trespassing, authorities said. Court records show he's being held on a $25,000 bond.

Hagens, 28, of Lancaster, is charged with misdemeanor defiant trespassing.

